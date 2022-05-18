Meet Chewy and ChaCha
If playful and loving dogs are what you are looking for, look no more. These two are a bundle of fun.
These are siblings and best friends, so they must go to their furever home together. They are 9 months old and are a Cairn Terrier blend. They are going to be on the smaller side with Chewy (male) currently weighing about 12 pounds and ChaCha (female) currently weighing about 10 pounds.
They love to play with toys with their humans, but they also love to play together and can entertain themselves just as easily. If you have a plastic kiddie pool, they love playing in the pool and love water.
They are very friendly with other friendly dogs and love all people too. A nice walk around the neighborhood will be super easy as they are very well behaved on a leash. As they are still young, they do still need help with their housetraining, but they are super smart and will pick that up quickly (hint: a few treats will help with that).
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
- - - - -
Frank … a gentle giant
Frank has quickly become one of our most popular residents at Houndhaven. His size and uniqueness have separated him from our regular Labrador Retriever and Retriever mix rescues, and he is loving every minute of the extra attention.
The extra attention helped out a lot when he first arrived because he was missing his family, who had to surrender him after not being able to afford to have an expensive surgery done for him. Houndhaven was approached by one of our vet partners and we agreed to take care of Frank’s surgery and neuter expenses, and he is now a “hound.”
Frank is a two-year-old Mastiff. This handsome, squishy-faced boy arrived at Houndhaven tipping the scales at 252 pounds and was immediately put on a diet since he was about 50 pounds overweight. He has lost some weight due to the diet, as well as getting long walks, and running for short periods of time along the play yard fences with other dogs. Frank is enamored with well mannered dogs and in between playtime and snuggle time, he does enjoy a good nap … who doesn’t?
Frank is a very gentle, good natured, sweet boy. He takes his low-calorie treats gently, enjoys receiving hose baths, and loves all the attention he receives at our adoption events, but he is ready for a forever home. he volunteers love him and offer him tons of love and snuggles, and we know he is most grateful for all of the affection, but we know he misses having a home and probably his own sofa to relax on and watch TV with his family.
If you are a Mastiff lover, have experience with this giant breed, and are ready to give Frank his forever home of love, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Frank and all of his friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information.