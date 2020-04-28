In 1888 when Hattie Daggett first visited Clermont from Philadelphia, she was already a successful career woman—a nurse who worked for famous doctors.
Not many women chose the career path in the 1880s, but Hattie was not like most women. She fell in love with Clermont’s hills and lakes and decided to purchase property. It was not her intention to settle here. She was looking for property to build a winter home for her parents and for her to come to on vacations. And what a home she had built!
The Log House, as it was known until it was demolished in 1959, had 75 feet of frontage on Crescent Lake and took 10 years to complete. The imposing three-story structure was known for its big fireplace, beautiful log walls and beautiful floors, but Hattie’s brother, James, who had served as master builder, did not follow her directions completely, and the house was quite unwieldly. It would eventually serve as a social center for many organizations and individuals who helped to build the town of Clermont.
Hattie eventually made Clermont her permanent home. And in 1901, she fell in love and married Capt. Robert Millholland. The couple was influential in Clermont, providing a venue for important social and business gatherings, hosting guests and future investors in the area, and even surveying land for the investors to purchase.
One such potential investor, Stuart Bowman, described Hattie as, “a charming and attractive lady” who he felt could “be entirely at home in any drawing room or social group.” It was Hattie who actually “called my attention to a tract of approximately 14,000 acres,” which Bowman eventually purchased.
Hattie Daggett Millholland was an independent woman. But, there was still one thing she could not do until 1920: Vote. Women got the right to vote when a constitutional amendment was passed in 1919 and ratified in 1920 – 100 years ago!
The Presidential election of 1920 was their first opportunity to exercise that right. Imagine how empowered they must have felt. Imagine how a woman like Hattie, who was so smart and talented, must have felt.
We are once again in the midst of a Presidential election. Granted, things aren't exactly "normal" right now but that should not change the fact that being an informed, thoughtful voter is not only our most important right it is our most important responsibility. The Clermont Historical Society urges you to remember Hattie Daggett Millholland and the scores of women like her and cherish your right to vote. If you would like to learn more about Hattie, the source for this article is the newly published book, "Clermont, From Gem of the Hills to Choice of Champions."
