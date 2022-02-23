Nichole Moses is an enthusiastic leader who is motivated by the successes of her students; witnessing them thrive, especially during a pandemic, is what drives her. Her motto, “teach one, reach one” is evident of the diligence that she lends to each student both individually and collectively.
“We’re going to do the right thing, the right way, at the right time, for the right reasons. We will operate uprightly,” said Moses. Her integrity offers inspiration to her faculty and administrative staff where they aim for equality for all students.
Moses began her career in Orange County as a teacher for Evans High School, where she taught chemistry and physics. After three years at Evans High School and recognizing her gift and love for teaching science, Aurelia Cole hired Moses where she taught chemistry and A.P. chemistry for East Ridge High School.
After 11 years in the classroom and teach all levels of chemistry, Moses served as district instructional coach for K-12 new teachers and a classroom management trainer; she later transitioned to SAFE Schools as a Prevention Specialist where her role focused on aligned prevention programs and initiatives with district policies and Florida Statutes.
Prior to her role as Principal of Groveland Elementary School, she served as assistant principal for East Ridge Middle School.
Married for 19 years to Tim Moses and mother of three (Michaiah – 17, Tim – 16, Onyx – 9), Moses is a devout member of Crosstown Christian Assembly. She also serves as the “Football Mom” for the Clermont Cowboys.
She is a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (A.K.A) sorority, which contributes to various functions throughout the community.
“I never encountered anyone more adamantly steadfast in providing quality education equally for all children,” said her husband, Tim.
It is an honor to recognize and celebrate Mrs. Nichole Moses this week during Black History Month for her leadership in our community. The South Lake Community is grateful for the time and efforts you extend to our children that lead to their success.
During Black History Month, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce highlights an outstanding individual who impacts our community and displays exceptional leadership.