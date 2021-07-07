If you are looking for someone to tell you a story that includes a terrible pun, or a “rabbi, a priest and a giraffe walk into a bar” joke, Steve Steiner is your man.
If you are looking for a community newspaper editor who understands what people care about and cares about the community he works in, Steve Steiner is still your man.
Steve signed on this week as the new editor of the Clermont News Leader. I’ve known him since 2010 when I hired him as a reporter at the Polk County Democrat in Bartow.
Steve has covered just about any topic you can imagine. He’s equally comfortable writing a story about local government as he is producing a story about a local personality.
Most recently I caught up with him while he was working for a group of newspapers in Laramie, Wyoming. That’s right, Wyoming, the place where the average yearly snowfall is 63 inches and the January low temperature is 11 degrees.
I’d like to think that the News Leader is the only reason Steve moved back to Florida but I know better. You see, when Steve left Bartow for sunny Laramie, his wife, Wanda stayed in Bartow tending to the homestead until they could figure out their housing situation. If you know Steve, you know he is madly in love with his wife, who he refers to affectionately as “My Wanda” on every Facebook post that includes her. He met “His Wanda” ballroom dancing at a group dance class being taught in Lakeland. That’s right, ballroom dancing. Steve is the only hard-nosed newspaper editor I have ever known who is also an accomplished ballroom dancer.
Steve is a New Jersey native but from what I can tell, wherever he lives and works seems to be his hometown.
And that’s what makes a great community newspaper editor . . . a sense of community and a belief that a strong newspaper can make a difference to its readers.
It will take a week or two for Steve to get to know where to find everything in town and introduce himself to many of you.
One of the goals Steve and I have for the news content of The News Leader is to continue the great community news we already provide our readers but add a little more content about our local governments, issues and topics people in town are talking about.
We have been meeting with a few local folks with some writing experience who will be able to help us with that. Stay tuned.
If you want to welcome Steve or have any suggestion for our news coverage, feel free to contact him at ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com. Tell him I sent you.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of The Clermont News Leader and can be reached at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com