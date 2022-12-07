My name is Trickster, and I am a 17-month-old male hound/terrier blend looking for my furever home.
I weigh about 55 pounds. My favorite thing to do is to play fetch, chase my toys, and run around the yard to get all of my energy out. Playing with my human is my favorite thing to do. I would love an active home that will take me for hikes and runs or other daily activity so that way when I am tired, we can cuddle.
I am still working on my housetraining, but I walk very well on a leash already, so that will be a big help.
I would do great as the only dog in the family, but I love all people and would even do well with a single adult. I am a happy guy looking for my family.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org