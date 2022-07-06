My name is Uncle Sam and I am a 7-year-old male German Shepherd/Hound Blend and I weigh about 60 pounds.
My friends here say I am the sweetest, most gentlest boy they have ever met. I just love people and also like other friendly doggies.
I like doing whatever you are doing and just want to be near you. I am low-moderate energy level, but do enjoy a nice stroll and then maybe we can watch some TV together or read a book.
I am currently being treated for heartworms but am very much adoptable.
I just want to be loved. I know my family is out there looking for me, are you that family?
