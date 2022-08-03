Sean Parks
OFFICE BEING SOUGHT: Lake County Commissioner — District 2
Residence: Unincorporated Lake County, near Clermont
Family: Wife Ivy; Daughters Reagan and Willow; Son Eli
Occupation: Small business owner
Previous public service:
Currently Lake County Commissioner for District 2
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for re-election because I love this county and want better opportunities and quality of life for my children.
I didn’t come to central Florida from somewhere else. I was born here and I want to protect and enhance our unique quality of life. I don’t want us to be like somewhere else up north, or just be another suburb of Orlando. I believe many residents feel as I do.
I have the experience and work ethic to protect Lake County. I am a dreamer and a doer and not just a talker. I get things done.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The biggest issues facing Lake County are ensuring good growth management; jobs training and education; public safety; and roads.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
Experience counts. Relationships matter. I can bring our cities and county together to address good growth management. We can’t properly address the rapid growth if we are not all working together.
I am a strong supporter of public safety, endorsed by our Sheriff, Peyton Grinnell.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you are elected?
If elected I will focus on developing a countywide joint planning and conservation plan.
I will vote to direct more money to resurfacing our road.
I will lead efforts to support vocational training programs.
I am a leader in government efficiency and will strive to make our government even leaner and more efficient. We have great people who work at the county and will support our team who works hard.
- - - - -
Carlos Lugo
OFFICE BEING SOUGHT:
Lake County Soil/Water Conservation — District 1
Residence: Groveland
Family: Wife Nicole; Daughters Elyse and Isabella; Son Joshua
Occupation: Retired
Previous public service: Currency the Junior Vice Commandant South Lake Marina Cove League (DET 1120)
Why are you running for this position?
I served my country. Now I want to serve my county.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The awareness of water conservation.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
Bring awareness by educating the general public
More high school scholarships
Boots on the ground to bring awareness to water conservation
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you are elected?
To expand the board to include BMP (Better Management Practice)
- - - - -
Laura Loomer
OFFICE BEING SOUGHT:
U.S. House of Representatives, Florida District 11
Name: Laura Loomer
Residence: Lady Lake
Occupation: Investigative journalist
Family: I am 29 years old. I have never been married and I do not have children.
Previous public service:
I was the president of College Republicans at Barry University in Miami, where I majored in broadcast journalism and political science. I was also valedictorian of my class.
I have worked as an investigative journalist, exposing political fraud and corruption for 10 years. For four of those years, I worked as an undercover investigator for a conservative media company called Project Veritas.
Why are you running for this position?
I’m an America First Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, and I’m primarying RINO incumbent Daniel Webster.
Webster is a career politician who has been in office for 40 years. As the seventh most absent member of Congress, Webster skipped the vote on the second impeachment of Donald Trump, and he voted to send $40 billion to Ukraine during an economic crisis and record high inflation.
As we watch our country, our freedoms and our Constitution get destroyed by the radical left and spineless RINOS who don’t fight back, we cannot afford to send absentee congressmen back to Washington.
I’m a fighter, I will fight to protect and uphold the U.S. Constitution, I support term limits, and it would be my honor to represent the people of District 11 who deserve a congressperson who actually shows up for work.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The residents of District 11 are dealing with the consequences of a stolen election.
We need to send fighters to Washington to fix our broken economy, record high inflation, record high gas prices and unaffordable groceries due to our supply chain crisis and a lack of American manufacturing and energy independence.
American families and our senior citizens are struggling due to a lack of leadership in Washington, especially within our own party.
I will work to end the tax on Social Security and protect seniors who are living on fixed incomes. We also need to restore law and order in America and close our open borders so that we can end the invasion of criminal illegal aliens and dangerous narcotics.
We must restore election integrity and stop all voter fraud so that our elections are not stolen and our voices are not silenced.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
When I am elected as the next congresswoman in Florida’s 11th district, I believe I will inspire others in my party to finally fight back against the communist takeover of our country, and I believe my background in investigative journalism will be useful in exposing the Swamp in Washington for what it truly is: a corrupt establishment uni-party.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
Rebuild our economy and lower inflation.
Restore election integrity and fight voter fraud.
Stop big tech’s suppression of free speech.
Fighting to protect the 2nd Amendment.
Proudly pro-life.
Fighting against medical tyranny and unconstitutional vaccine and mask mandates.
End the tax on Social Security.
Restore America’s energy independence.
End illegal immigration and secure our borders with an immediate immigration moratorium.
Support our veterans and police.
Protecting parental rights.
- - - - - -
Tips for voters
Have you received your new Voter Information Card? All Lake County registered voters were sent new cards in recent weeks, according to Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. If you haven’t received yours yet, or have moved within the last five years, Hays recommends reviewing, confirming and – if necessary – updating mailing addresses on file with the Elections Office.
“It is imperative for each voter to verify their correct mailing address in our database,” Hays said. “All registered voters have been mailed new Voter Information cards. Due to addresses that aren’t current, we are experiencing an unusual rate of returned cards to our office.”
Hays also said the new Congressional and Legislative districts have required many changes to precincts and assigned Election Day polling places.
Florida Law requires those who plan to vote in person on Election Day to vote in their assigned precincts, so be sure to check the polling location on your voter card before heading out to vote.
Visit www.lakevotes.gov to check the status of your registration or call the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734 to verify mailing addresses.