Yes, the Memorial Day celebration held Monday at Waterfront Park was a day to celebrate, but not a day without the somber recognition that those being celebrated were those who laid down their lives in order to preserve the freedoms hard fought from wars throughout this nation’s history; made all the more apparent with the opening remarks by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry.
“Today I say thank you to all … who shared their family members with us,” Murry said. “We will always be in their debt. We can never be grateful enough for the lives they gave.”
Knowing the history of the creation of Memorial Day, once formerly known as Decoration Day, was driven home by William Alfred Suggs VFW Post 5277 Commandant James Nelson; incidentally, locally William Alfred Suggs was the first in Clermont to lose his life when the Japanese launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, “ … a day which will live in infamy” (as intoned by then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. On Dec. 8, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan).
“These lessons are meaningless without remembrance,” said Nelson. “The willingness to die for our country is what makes America great. Let us work to teach others the meaning of Memorial Day. God bless our departed heroes, their families, and God bless America.”
There were several veterans honored, although two of them were unable to attend. All hailed from “The Greatest Generation:” World War II veterans Master Sgt. Frank Klum; Master Sgt. Paul Shepherd; GMC(SS) Robert Dickinson; EN1 (SS) Richard Gerard and Lt. Daniel Keel.
Of the two who could not attend, emcee CTMCM (SS) Bobby Mock brought to everyone’s attention that this particular veteran was part of the forces that landed in Normandy Beach on D-Day, was a concentration camp liberator, and among the first U.S. forces to march into Berlin.
Also present were three women with the Quilting Sisters of Florida, who presented their latest quilt: Renae Butler, Linda Blake and Gail Janke. The Quilt of Valor is a quality quilt made by hand or by machine that is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. It says thank you for that person’s service and sacrifice. The quilt must be a specific size, have a label with required information. It is awarded, as it is not a gift, and it must be recorded.
This Memorial Day the quilt was presented to Keel, who turns 100 this September; Keel is one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
But prior to the actual presentation, Butler, who served as the speaker of the trio, thanked all who have served.
“We honor you for standing in harm’s way,” she said while pointing out how heartfelt these quilts are. “ … as there are thousands of men and women who are in your debt.”