In addition to the regular Torah portion this week, we also read a special portion about the laws of the Red Heifer. Anyone who came into contact with a dead body would have to undergo a ritual purification process before being allowed to enter the Temple. Part of this process included being sprinkled with a mixture of water and ashes of the Red Heifer.
Interestingly, those involved in preparing the mixture would themselves become impure. Not the same level of impurity as the person they were purifying, but nonetheless impure.
Becoming impure when helping someone else become pure is somewhat of a dichotomy. But the lesson is clear: sometimes it takes getting a little dirty yourself to help someone else get clean. Helping others takes sacrifice, but the reward at the end is immense.
Being there for others is always rewarding, even if it means giving up some of your own comforts along the way.