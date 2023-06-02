Michael’s Foundation, a Clermont non-profit where horses empower military veteran heroes and their families, held a special event Memorial Day weekend.
The day was dedicated to proudly remember those who died while bravely serving America in the U.S. military.
Veterans and their families and friends enjoyed lunch, drinks, sweet treats, ice-cream and a horse demonstration at the free event.
Members of The McCormick Research Institute’s Horseback Drill Team performed, and everyone was invited to pet and take photos with the horses.
Visitors also listened to a special speech by Michael’s Foundation founder Kriss Titus’ veteran son Matt who talked about his own life journey and PTSD challenges.
Veterans Eric Davidson, Kathryn Wilgus, Alan Alford and Matt Wood also gave presentations throughout the day.
Michael’s Foundation was founded by Kriss Titus whose son Michael took his own life after suffering PTSD when he returned to America after serving in the military.
His loss was devastating when he passed away in February 2016 and as the family healed their hearts, Kriss felt the desire to help other military families going through similar tragedies.
She wanted to assist veterans and their families navigate home life so that they don’t just survive, they thrive and in April 2019, Michael’s Foundation received 501 (c) (3) status.
Today, Michael’s Foundation focuses on the power of horses to help veterans. They lead a series of Horse Wellness Workshops led by certified professionals promoting health and wellness including yoga and therapy sessions.
They also host drum circles, bonfires, sound healing, women’s circles and certified equine-based workshops.
There are many special event’s being held this year aside from the regular weekly programs. These include Women’s Veterans Day on June 10, Summer Splash on July 15 and Summer Splash 2 on September 2.
Michael’s Foundation is based at Al-Marah Arabian Horse Farm, 11105 Autumn Lane, Clermont. Tel 407-917-3150 for more information on the programs offered or visit www.Michaels-Foundation.org