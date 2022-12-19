At the Dec. 6 Lake County Board of County Commissioners session, local realtor Catherine ‘Micki’ L. Blackburn Nagel became the 44th woman inducted into the Lake County Women’s Hall of Fame. She was nominated because of her profound impact on Lake County as a top educator, a realtor, business owner and a generous philanthropist.
District 4 Commissioner Leslie Campione introduced Blackburn and presented her with a plaque in honor of her induction.
“Micki Blackburn has had a tremendous impact on Lake County as a successful entrepreneur, as well as an educator and an active participant in the betterment of Lake County,”said Campione.At the award ceremony, Micki Blackburn shared thanks for her family, daughter, friends, business associates and everyone there to support her.
“I really am so honored and blessed. I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to serve others in my lifetime and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” said Blackburn. “Many people have said I’ve been good to Lake County, but the truth is that Lake County has been good to me!” She then mentioned a personal philosophy of hers. “I love to see people succeed.”
A framed picture of her will now hang on the Lake County Wall of Honor inside commission chambers in Tavares.
Her nomination and selection came about thanks to her cousin Angie Langley, who submitted the nomination.
ABOUT MICKI BLACKBURN NAGLE
Having lived here in Lake County since 1954, she has always been very active in business, community events and charitable programs. Born in Lakeland, she and her family moved to Groveland in 1954, where she graduated from Groveland High School.
She graduated from Florida Southern College and received a Bachelor of Science degree before earning her Master’s Degree from Rollins College. Micki taught history and social studies in Lake and Polk County schools, while also teaching severely emotionally disturbed children for the last few years of her 17-year education career.
Blackburn became a real estate agent in 1972, consistently being a multi-million-dollar producer in real estate sales. She launched Micki Blackburn Realty in 1993, a company that has grown from one agent and one office in Clermont to more than 65 agents and offices in Clermont, Groveland and Webster.
She has always been known as one of the pioneers in women-owned businesses in Lake County and Micki Blackburn Realty has always ranked in the Top 25 Women-Owned Business in Central Florida.
Micki Blackburn Realty was also a Top Producing Real Estate Office in Lake County and has been celebrated by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce as a Business of Distinction.
Blackburn has also been honored with many notable achievements:
Clermont Citizen of the Year Award
Lake County Special Citizen Award
South Lake County Citizen of the Year
South Lake Black Achievers Humanitarian Award
Trademark Women of Distinction in Real Estate Award
South Lake Chamber of Commerce “Gem of the Hills” Award
Women of Hospice Achievement Award
Lake County League of Cities Community’s Outstanding Service Award
Boy Scouts of America Golden Eagle Honoree
Lake County Electoral College Representative.
She has served the YMCA, the Clermont Neighborhood Center and the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation as a board member as well as for numerous other organizations.
She still actively serves as a founding member and remains on the board of the South Lake Historical Society. In addition, she was most recently instrumental in bringing the Grace Chapel to the Clermont Historic Village. Finally, she has responsibly sponsored endless programs for women, athletes, charities, and schools.
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry shared his support for her nomination
“Micki Blackburn has always been a pillar of strength for our Lake County Community,” he said. “Besides so many supportive activities, she helped fund the development of the South Lake Hospital Women’s Center.
“She established the free mammogram program to provide mammograms for women without health insurance,” said Murry. “She truly is extraordinarily compassionate and devoted to our entire community!”
ABOUT MICKI BLACKBURN REALTY
Clermont:
450 State Road 50, Suite 1
Clermont
Phone: 352-394-6611
Mascotte:
311 West Myers Blvd.
Webster:
211 North Market St.
website: https://mickirealty.com/