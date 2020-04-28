I love Real Estate, it has been very good to me and to many, many other people.
It’s a fair industry, because you really do get back what you put into it. This being said, I’ve been selling Real Estate in South Lake County, Sumter and West Orange counties since 1972 and my only regret is that I didn’t start it earlier in life.
Micki Blackburn Realty has thirty-two agents. With offices located in Clermont
and Webster and a new “Showcase Location” to advertise our listings that is located in downtown Clermont. Many of my agents have been with me for over 20 years and we’ve become like a family. We have shared so much together throughout the years both good and bad. I have made good friends throughout the years because of this industry and now I am selling not only to them, but to the next generation. It’s been really fun!
I love to see people succeed and enjoy the success of all my agents. My advice to new Realtors…is to find a good company to work with and stay there! Many times, Realtors hurt themselves by frequently changing companies and offices too often. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence. Just fertilize and water on your own side of the fence and you will grow. Throughout the years I have learned that being honest and ethical is crucial in having an enduring business. Give back to your community and to your customers. Check in on your customers, send cards, and remind your customers who you are.