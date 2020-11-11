Growing mental health concerns tied to pandemic prompted Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment (MIKE) to partner with Deas Consulting to help Lake County residents who have an immediate need for mental health counseling but don’t have the financial resources.
Joe Ziler, founder of the MIKE Endowment, has earmarked $2,500 for the effort. Each resident who receives a grant from the fund will receive a complimentary initial appointment with Tavares-based Rev. Dr. Isaac Deas, BA, MPA, MC, MEd, EdD of Deas Consulting.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a recent survey found 40 percent of adults in the U.S. reported struggling with mental health or substance use, three times what was reported in 2019.
Noting the impact that national events and COVID-19 have had on mental health, Ziler points to an array of circumstances including isolation, unemployment, disorder in routine, mounting financial and health concerns, stress, and anxiety.
“Recognizing it is the first step. But reaching out for help is the critical next step,” said Ziler. “We know that if given the choice of paying the electric bill or seeking professional counselling, the bills will always be the priority. The MIKE Endowment wanted to help remove the financial barrier for that first, critical appointment. Studies show that lives can be saved the right resources and the right tools are provided at the right time.”
Additional information and grant-supported appointments with Deas can be requested privately at www.TheMikeEndowment.org. The MIKE Endowment was created in partnership with the Mount Dora Community Trust in memory of Ziler’s brother, Mike, who committed suicide.