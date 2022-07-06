Miley does not have much of a bark due to being banished to life in a garage. Someone in her previous owner’s family allegedly had allergies and poor Miley lived most of her life in a crate in their garage. Thank goodness a Good Samaritan convinced her owners to give her up so that she could live the life she deserves, and Houndhaven is happy to help her find it.
Miley is a gorgeous chocolate Labrador Retriever and is almost three years old. She weighs 61 pounds and she’s as sweet as a chocolate kiss. Miley hasn’t met a person she doesn’t like and is quick to fall in love with anyone that gives her attention. She is a fun-loving girl with a lot of energy and would do great with an active family.
She is quite the snuggle bug, gives sweet kisses, and if given the opportunity will climb onto your lap so you can really love on her. Miley knows “sit” and is eager to learn much more in her forever home.
If you’ve been looking to add a gorgeous lab that’s energetic and sweeter than a candy shop full of sweets, Miley is the perfect girl for you.
Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Miley and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information