Jan. 15 marked “The Murals on the Trail,” festival, which was held at Minneola Trail Head Park. The festival served as a kickoff and fundraiser for a project aimed at beautifying the U.S. Highway 27 underpass and reducing the potential for further graffiti.
The festival was organized by Minneola Artworx, a group of community arts advocates headed by former Minneola City Council member Lisa Jones. According to Jones, its mission is to create an arts scene that brings the community together and encourages the growth of local businesses in Minneola, and one that is supported and funded by public and private partnerships.
The first phase of the project is to raise money for at least 10 murals that will comprise the first half of the project. Five to eight murals will come from artist submissions to the committee, with an additional five from Minneola schools.
The money raised will go to essentials: primer, paint, and sealer, as well as $500 compensation to the artist.
The first art applied to the wall is “All Hands on Deck” and consists of handprints from festival attendees who donated between $20-$50 for the right to leave their handprint on the wall.
“It’s great to see families out here enjoying the community, makes us feel as we’re part of Minneola,” said Sarah Pond, who along with her husband Ben and their baby recently moved from Clermont to Minneola.
“It was fun, a unique, cool way to kick off the project,” said Ben. The Ponds wanted to get their baby’s handprints on the wall as a lasting commemoration to their family and the first home they purchased. “We weren’t sure how she’d take to the paint, but she seemed to enjoy it.”
NEXT STEP IN THE PROJECT
Now that the All Hands on Deck Project has filled the southeast entrance to the underpass, work will soon get underway below U. S. 27.
“We will be reviewing student mural submissions from Minneola schools, as well as the Phase I applications we’ve received,” Jones said. ”Our first mural should be underway soon with more to follow.”
Two submissions have already come from one of the vendors at the festival, Julie Mayer, of Groveland who sells her paintings at local farmer’s markets in Clermont and Groveland. Of the two submissions, one is a sunset beach scene with a flamingo and palm tree.
“It represents peace and tranquility. I feel everyone in every community can relate in some way to that,” Mayer said.
Her second submission is an infinity heart that contains a variety of color blocks in the background. (An infinity heart symbolizes never ending, limitless love. Because of its meaning, infinity heart symbol is often used in tattoos or on wedding rings to represent promise of love “till death do us part.”)
“This represents love for each other, and love for the community,” she said. She fully supports the mission of Minneola Artworx. “It’s good what they’re [Minneola Artworx] doing, trying to make the trail beautiful.”
FUTURE FOR FESTIVAL, MINNEOLA ARTWORX
While there have been no formal conversations about having another art festival, the group would like to build upon the Jan. 15 festival.
“We’d love to throw an annual arts festival and expand the art scene in Minneola,” said Jones. In addition to organizing an arts festival the group is planning a 5k run in March to continue raising money for the project. “We have a tentative date set and will be rolling out details as we progress.”