MINNEOLA — Nothing like unilateral agreement on all action items with no discourse from the public to wrap up a council meeting in 30 minutes. As the council and public audience of six packed up after the Oct. 19 Minneola City Council Meeting adjourned, the smiles were contagious, especially since the agenda covered mostly fundraisers and upcoming community events for Minneola.
Even as the Interlocal Agreement Amendment to Include the City of Mascotte within the Agreement for the Purpose of Procuring the Services of a Consultant to Oversee the Efforts of the South Lake Regional Technical Advisory Committee was put to a vote, not a sound of dissent came from either the council or public. This item passed as easily as last meeting’s minutes received approval.
However, it was the Public Safety Complex Construction Project that brought up the first discussion of any real need for elaboration. That is because it was the fourth bidder with which the city will be negotiating.
“It definitely is not typical for the fourth bidder to get the contract,” City Attorney Scott Gerken said. “But in the request to approve the bid award for this project, the first three bidders bowed out, saying it was not possible for the project to be completed in the low cost originally quoted.”
A first reading on Ordinance 2021-23 focused on what it would entail for Minneola homeowners with small businesses run out of their personal residencies. Most of the requirements in regard to this new ordinance remains aesthetics — homes with commercial businesses cannot create a lot of waste without setting up a commercial refuse disposal plan and any alterations made to a home for the business must conform to the neighborhood, no visible sign of the commercial business.
Mayor Pat Kelley questioned whether HOA laws would be affected, to which Gerken responded.
“Most HOAs will be stricter than the city’s own requirements,” he said.
Councilors recognized that the ordinance was a necessity and needed to bring the Minneola code in line with Florida legislation.
City Manager, Mark Johnson moved things along with bringing up how potholes were prioritized and filled in as quickly as possible; however, resurfacing complete roads get done as needed, not simply to beautify the city. He, along with the other council members mentioned congratulations were in order. The city of Minneola acquired the lot next door and hope to use it to better the city’s assets.
UPCOMING MINNEOLA EVENTS
Fundraiser for the Minneola Fire Department (October) $20 Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts on sale
Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31) Commit to being Drug Free
Kid’s Safe Night Out (Oct. 30) Volunteers please arrive at Minneola Trailhead Park around 4:30-5 p.m.; event opens to public at 5:30 p.m.
Fundraiser for the Fallen Officers: Law Enforcement vs. Firefighters game at Minneola Athletic Complex Field 10 a.m., Nov 6
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade Dec 11, beginning on Main St.) Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands