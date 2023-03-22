On March 3, Pinecrest Four Corners Academy donated more than 100 teddy bears to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in an initiative called “Operation Bear Hug.”
The hope is that each patrol car, whether LCSO or Clermont PD, will have one or two stuffed animals to comfort children experiencing trauma in the middle of law enforcement activity.
Media on behalf of the Sheriff’s office was onsite, as well as Channel 5.
We would love as much media as possible to cover this event and exchange, highlighting law enforcement’s concern for the mental health of any children they may become involved with, offering them a chance to self-soothe with a “bear hug.”
I’m sure everyone could use some positive media now and then.
Jennifer Bates
Pinecrest Four Corners Academy
Clermont
