“Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14)
There were many characters involved in the story of that first Christmas: Kings, rulers, shepherds, businessmen, priests, strangers and family. Many were involved, but many missed Christmas.
The promise of Messiah had been known for over a thousand years. The Old Testament prophets had been foretelling the birth of Jesus, in the city of Bethlehem, by a virgin woman for decades. It was a common hope that had been passed from generation to generation that Messiah would come.
When he came, it was not in the way that people expected. He came in a lowly manner, not one befitting a king. When he came there were those in power and prestige that were threatened with the announcement of a “New King.” Herod the king was troubled at the thought of losing his kingdom to another rival.
“When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.” (Matthew 2:3)
He missed Christmas. He was more interested in keeping power and position than humbling himself and accepting the Christ child.
The chief priests were present.
“And when he (Herod) had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born. And they said unto him, In Bethlehem of Judea: for thus it is written by the prophet, AND THOU BETHLEHEM, IN THE LAND OF JUDAH, ARE NOT THE LEAST AMONG THE PRINCES OF JUDAH: FOR OUT OF THEE SHALL COME A GOVERNOR, THAT SHALL RULE MY PEOPLE ISRAEL” (Micah 5:2) (Matthew 2:4-6)
They missed Christmas.
The innkeeper was more interested in money and convenience than in helping a poor pregnant woman. Money over kindness.
“And she brought forth her first-born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)
He missed Christmas.
Humbly Mary and Joseph accepted the word of God and were faithful in obedience to be used of God in a great way. Joseph provided all that he had to comfort and aid Mary. Mary submitted herself to the will of God, even though it might cost her ridicule and shame.
“Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on the wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they cam together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost....behold, the angel for the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife...She shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:18-21)
They did not miss Christmas.
The wise men from the East “Looked for a Star” and found it. They traveled to Bethlehem and found Jesus and presented to him gold, frankincense and myrrh. (Matthew 2:9-11)
They did not miss Christmas.
The Shepherds were…
“keeping watch over their flock by night. And , lo, the angel for the Lord came upon them...And the angel said unto them, Fear not: For behold I bring you good tidings of great joy...For unto you is born this day...a Savior,, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:8-15)
And immediately they said, “Let us go now and find this baby.”. They did not want to miss Christmas.
What is Christmas? It is God sending to us his only Son, Jesus Christ, to save us from our sin.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16)
One can look at the gift, acknowledge the gift, know all about the gift; but until one receives the gift, it is not theirs. They will miss the opportunity of great blessing. The promise has been made by God to his creation: all may have righteousness through Jesus Christ. Accept Him as your Savior today. Do not miss Christmas this year.