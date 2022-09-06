Following a two year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Father Pontian Kaweesa returned to open hearts and open arms, and a resumption of his pilgrimage to improve the lives of those in his hometown in Uganda and its church, Our Lady of the Sick.
The smile on his face at a recently-held fundraising farewell Aug. 25 at the Clermont Yacht Club underscored his deep appreciation for the support that has been forthcoming all these past years since he first came to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
“I’m so happy you came out to say hello to me,” Kaweesa said in his opening remarks. Soft spoken, he punctuated his presentation with self-deprecatory jokes, but grew serious when he told the gathering the history of the village and the compound dating back to 2005.
It was that year while on a visit to Blessed Sacrament that he shared with parishioners the conditions in Kambaala. There weren’t any wells in the village, nor in any of the surrounding villages then.
“Today we have six water wells pumping clean water in six villages,” he said.
In a related matter, the nearest health clinic was approximately five miles away, and while he never had to be taken there because of illness, his siblings were often there for treatment of malaria, fevers and other ailments.
Medicine was often in short supply, so it was necessary for his mother to turn to herbs and other natural remedies. Fortunately, these worked. However, his experiences in the U.S. underscored the need to modernize conditions in Kambaala, which he set about doing.
Today a medical center exists, Our Lady of the Sick Kambaala Medical Center. The facility is open 24/7, he said, and a key focus is its prenatal care unit. It boasts a physician assistant, two nurses, two midwives and a laboratory assistant. Supporting them is a cashier, gatekeeper and cook.
There is an inpatient/outpatient building that was commissioned by the late Rev. Father Mark Wegg in 2007. The Woman and Mothers building was commissioned by the Very Rev. Robert Webster in 2012.
Dental services of checking and cleaning teeth are also offered. The latest project is the building of a pediatric ward.
Equally as important as drinking water and medical facilities are, so, too, is education. The latter, Kaweesa said, was important to break a pernicious cycle. A primitive school had been built in the 1970s, but it did not offer much in the way of supplies; to the point that pupils were writing assignments on the floor.
Worse, most children did not attend beyond the sixth or seventh grade, instead following the traditions of their parents, hunting and farming. Worse, though, was their starting families outside the bonds of marriage.
Today, the Father said, there exists an elementary school from grades 1-7, with over 500 students. A number of these students, he said, have gone on to high school, as well as others have gone to attend college.
Despite all these advancements, there remains further needs for furnishings, materials and improvements.
“We still need all the help we can get, because the people we serve and poor and needy,” Kawessa said.
The fundraiser was a success, according to Deacon Richard Ferris.
“Total donations for the evening was $8500 with 58 attendees from my count,” said Ferris. “These donations will help to complete the construction on the children's building in the clinic at the Kambaal Mission.
INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE?
There is a Facebook page now that will continually post photos, videos, and updates from the mission. To view, go to: https://www.facebook.com/KambaalaMission
Other sources include:
Website: olskambaalahealthcenter.org
Whatsapp: +256 778324884
Phone: +256 772452233