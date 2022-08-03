The South Lake Chamber of Commerce (SLCC) will be hosting the premier political event of the season, “The 2022 Lake County Hob Nob,” from 5-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 U.S. 27. The event is being presented by Disney.
The 2022 Lake County Hob Nob is a free event open to the public and will feature candidates running in the upcoming elections for Lake County, ranging from the state and federal levels to local races. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet political candidates and participate in a straw poll hosted by the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. Tickets are not required.
This free event will feature food from Lake Catherine Catering and Events.
“The 2022 Lake County Hob Nob is a unique opportunity for the citizens of the South Lake community to meet with the candidates of the 2022 election,” said David Colby, president and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“We want the South Lake community to be informed on the issues that will appear on the upcoming ballot and allow them the chance to discuss those issues with the candidates.”
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the 2022 Lake County Hob Nob please visit https://www.southlakechamber-fl.com/2022-hob-nob/