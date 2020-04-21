Any Floridian who has lost their job due to COVID-19 is encouraged to complete a Reemployment Assistance application.
Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application online at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) also has a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance, available at the same site. To use the online Reemployment Assistance application or download a paper Reemployment Assistance application, Floridians can visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
Floridians who submit paper applications should mail their application to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, P.O. Box 5350, Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350, and a representative will call when their application is processed. Paper applications may take longer to process than completing an online application.
CareerSource locations across the state also have paper applications and can assist with completing and submitting online applications. Visit CareerSourceFlorida.com for center locations. FedEx is offering Floridians the option to print and mail applications for Reemployment Assistance free of charge at locations throughout the state. Visit https://local.fedex.com/en-us/fl.
Once an application has been processed, a written determination will be provided electronically and/or by mail to explain if you are monetarily eligible, and if you are, what your weekly benefit amount will be.