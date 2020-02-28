The Cooper Memorial Library will host the modern-folk music duo Friction Farm live with a program of folk music on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second floor stage.
Friction Farm is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. Their lyrically-rich, harmony-driven songs has earned them spots as Kerrville New Folk Finalists, Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists, and South Florida Folk Festival Songwriter winners.
Friction Farm’s latest CD, “So Many Stars” reached #6 on the Folk Radio Chart, and was inspired by travels across the country witnessing the collision of strong political polarity with personal kindness, at the intersection of fragility and breathtaking beauty.
This free program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. All are welcome to attend.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711. For more information, please contact Dennis Smolarek, Reference Librarian & Adult Programs at 352-536-2275 or email at dsmolarek@ mylakelibrary.org.