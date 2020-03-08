The Cooper Memorial Library will host the modern-folk music duo Friction Farm live with a program of folk music on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second floor stage.
Friction Farm is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. Their lyrically-rich, harmony-driven songs has earned them spots as Kerrville New Folk Finalists, Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists, and South Florida Folk Festival Songwriter winners.