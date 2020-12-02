Retired educator Mollie Cunningham was sworn in Nov. 17, as the newest member of the Lake County School Board. She is believed to be the first African American elected to serve.
Cunningham is the representative for District 4, which includes Astatula Elementary, Lake Hills, Mount Dora High, Mount Dora Middle, Round Lake Charter, Sorrento Elementary, Tavares Elementary, Tavares Middle, Tavares High and Triangle Elementary schools.
Cunningham worked 36 years for the district as a teacher and administrator before retiring as principal of Carver Middle School in Leesburg.
Published news reports show that Donald Longworth, an African American man from Eustis, was appointed to the board by Gov. Reubin Askew in 1977 to replace Laurier Beard, who had resigned. But the district has not found a record of any African American man or woman elected before or since.
“This is an historic night and we are all privileged to have had a front-row seat,” board member Marc Dodd said to Cunningham at the board meeting. “I’m excited about the new perspectives you’ll bring. … I can’t wait to see what sorts of fresh ideas you’ll be able to bring us.”
Similarly, Kristi Burns, Ph.D., in her closing comments as outgoing board chairman, told Cunningham, “I am super excited to have you join our board and I’m excited to see where your ideas and vision will lead us in the future.”
Cunningham thanked the board and said, “I am very humbled by the experience of having run for something and been elected, and I’m so looking forward to being a part of this group. I think we, along with the superintendent, will be able to do some really good things for all the stakeholders here in Lake County.”
Along with officially welcoming Cunningham, the board also voted Bill Mathias as chairman and Stephanie Luke as vice chairman. They will hold those positions for one year.