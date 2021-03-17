The Florida Scrub-Jay Trail, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, has a limited number of openings for interns and students interested in monitoring its monarch and queen butterfly population and studying disease in these species with Dr. Marc Minno and David Biega.
The two butterflies are often misidentified, due to their similar coloring, shape and size. However, if one stays still long enough, you can spot the differences. The queen butterfly has white spots on its hindwings, distinguishing it from the monarch. It is also a darker color orange than monarchs. When the wings of a queen butterfly are open, it’s a bit easier to tell the two species apart. During the caterpillar phase, however, the monarch and queen are very similar. The queen caterpillar has three sets of protuberances, while the monarch caterpillar has only two sets.
Inquire as soon as possible if you are interested in participating. Call 352-429-5566 or email info@scrubjaytrail.org. The trail is located at 11490 Montevista Road in Clermont.