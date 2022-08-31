Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines when he announced that the Florida Standards Assessment exam, or FSA, would be eliminated and replaced by the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST. The state department of education said that by creating the FAST plan, Florida became the first state in the nation to fully implement progress monitoring for statewide assessments instead of end-of-year standardized testing.
In Lake County Schools, we have supported progress monitoring for years. It takes place in every classroom. Teachers assess where students start, monitor their progress as they learn, and then compare their starting performance to their later performance.
Now, FAST is here and progress monitoring is center stage statewide. Students in VPK through second grade are to begin their assessments during the first 30 days of school. Students in grades 3-10 will test between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16. Administrators at each school will choose the dates for their students.
State officials are hopeful that the new assessments will minimize the stress of testing as the plan calls for three shorter tests — one in the fall, one in winter and the last in spring — instead of tests that take days to administer. The tests are to provide real-time data that will inform students, teachers and parents about individual student growth.
Regardless of the assessment tool used, our goal in Lake remains the same — steady academic growth for our students so they graduate with the skills needed to succeed in college and careers.
To learn more about the FAST Plan, visit the state portal at FLFast.org