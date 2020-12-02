Kevin Boyle, head coach of the Montverde Academy Boys Varsity Basketball team, was presented with the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year award for 2020. This is the third time Boyle has earned this national award, and the second time he has won in conjunction with the Naismith Player of the Year award, which was earned by Cade Cunningham, who graduated in 2020 and now plays for the University of Oklahoma.
Boyle has won the Naismith award twice in the last three years at the Academy. In 2018, RJ Barrett (‘18), MVA alumnus and New York Knicks player, also won the Naismith Player of the Year award. The MVA Eagles Varsity team finished their 2020 season with a perfect 25-0 record, averaging a 39-point margin over their opponents.
This is sixth time Coach Boyle has earned a national high school coach of the year award. He has trained the likes of NBA players such as Ben Simmons (’15), D’Angelo Russell (’14) and Barrett, and was recognized by MaxPreps as National Coach of the Decade, and the MVA Eagles team declared Team of the Decade.
Boyle has developed nine first-round NBA picks, with six of those players going within the top three picks of the NBA Draft, and four players being selected as NBA All-Stars. Boyle currently has 24 former players playing basketball professionally across 13 countries.
First presented in 2008, the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year is awarded by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school voting academy. Selections were based on outstanding coaching performances during the 2019-2020 high school basketball season. For more information, visit Naismithtrophy.com.