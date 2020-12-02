Montverde Academy students participating in the school’s Key Club recently presented the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation with a $3,100 donation. They raised the funds by designing and selling some 400 face masks for $15 each to fellow students, families, faculty and staff.
The foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the citizens of South Lake County as they cope with the emotional and financial aspects of dealing with cancer.
“The Key Club’s donation allows the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation to assist three families who are affected by cancer,” said Kay Simpson, GCCF treasurer. “We don’t restrict the way that the support we give families can be used. Recipients can pay bills, buy food or put gas in the car – families can choose to spend the funds in whatever way helps them most. We want to help as many South Lake families as possible, as we know the effects of cancer are far-reaching.”
Key Club International is a service leadership program of Kiwanis International for high school students that gives its members opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership skills.