Caleb Sheyda, a Montverde Academy senior, recently earned his official appointment to the United States Naval Academy (USNA) for the Class of 2025. He plans to study aerospace engineering in Annapolis, Maryland, and become a Navy pilot.
“Caleb is an outstanding student-athlete who is ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead of him,” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Montverde Academy Head of School.
An Apopka native, Sheyda is in his third year at Montverde Academy after attending Apopka High School. He plays lacrosse, was selected to participate in the 2020 Boys State and the U.S. Military Academy Summer Leaders Experience, is active as an Eagle Ambassador in the Head of School’s Leadership Institute, Entrepreneurship Club and Youth Group at First Baptist Sweetwater, and volunteers for Special Olympics.
The application process is rigorous, requiring a medical examination, candidate fitness assessment, interview, and Congressional district or State nomination. U.S. Representative Daniel Webster, Congressional District 11, provided the nomination for Caleb.