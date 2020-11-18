Kendyl Cardwell, a Montverde Academy senior, recently was honored with the Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader award. The $1,000 scholarship, presented by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, was developed to recognize students in the South Lake area who excel in academics, service and leadership within their school and community. The award is named after longtime Clermont City Council member Ray Goodgame.
Cardwell is an honor roll student who currently holds an overall 4.41 GPA. She is a National Merit semifinalist and has earned multiple awards for academics. In addition to an academic workload of AP and honors courses, she is a Distinguished Scholar and a member of the Head of School Leadership Institute, serving on the Arts and Athletics Leadership Committee, Math Club and Newspaper Club.
As a student-athlete, she excels at running and has been the team captain of MVA’s cross country team for three years. She also competes on the track and field team, serving as the distance team captain, and has earned accolades such as three-time State medalist, MVP and multiple leadership awards.
Beyond Montverde Academy, Cardwell is pursuing her love of journalism. She volunteers time and has been published as run reporter for a local nonprofit’s 5K Park Run, recapping each weekly event for the South Lake Tablet. She also covers high school events for the Tablet.
“Kendyl is an outstanding example of a student who makes the most of every opportunity to engage at Montverde Academy, from academics and athletics to leadership and community relations. To say she is active is an understatement,” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Montverde Academy head of school. “We congratulate Kendyl on this honor and look forward to see what the future has in store for this remarkable young woman.”