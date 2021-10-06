It is good news for Montverde residents. The millage rate for Fiscal Year 2021-22 will remain unchanged, which is 2.830 mills (the permissible rollback rate is 2.7543). It is believed that millage rate may be the lowest in Lake County and perhaps among the lowest in Florida.
Also, the FY 2021-22 budget is set at $4,776,416.
Both the millage rate (Resolution 2021-21) and the FY2021-22 budger (Resolution 2021-22) were unanimously approved.
The meeting had been called to finalize and accept on second reading Montverde’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget and do so before the fiscal year starts, Oct. 1.
A number of items at the head of the agenda revolved around Town Manager Paul Larino, starting with his evaluation. His performance was rated very high, to which councilors congratulated him.
Discussion then shifted to the first of two resolutions that specifically applied to the town manager position, the first being Resolution 2021-24: Establishing a defined contribution plan to the retirement fund of the town manager.
A question arose from Councilor Judy Smith regarding vestiture, specifically how long a person employed by the town have to serve before being vested. She also wondered how monies collected for the retirement fund would be disbursed if Larino left before being vested. Ultimately, the council approved the resolution in a 5-0 vote.
However, Ordinance 2021-27 met with opposition from Smith. The ordinance allows for Larino to do work outside the hours required as town manager as long as these are separate and apart from his position as town manager — such as possibly being a lecturer at a learning institution, as one example presented the councilors — and with the understanding that Larino’s main obligation and responsibility, even outside normal hours, are to the town; Larino holds a real estate license.
Smith felt uncomfortable with this.
“I see this as a conflict of interest,” she said. Even when town attorney Anita Geraci-Carver clarified what would and wouldn’t be permissible, the explanation didn’t persuade Smith and hers was the lone nay vote.
In other matters, the Montverde Town Council:
Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-25: Authorizing the town manager to authorization to carry out the financial agreements with Truist Bank for the acquisition and installation of certain equipment (such as vehicles).
Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-26: Approving the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Planning and Design Loan Agreement DW31300, authorizing the town manager to carry out the terms of the loan agreement.