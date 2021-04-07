Tickets are on sale now for the Moonlight Players’ April production of “Godspell” at the Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27. This is the first time the Moonlight Players will perform at the CPAC.
“Godspell” follows a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell parables in a new age through games, storytelling and a heavy dose of tomfoolery.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging from pop to vaudeville, including the international hit, “Day by Day,” is employed as the story of Jesus’ life is played out onstage. Closing with the haunting Last Supper and ultimate Crucifixion, Jesus’ message of kindness, tolerance and love comes vibrantly to life and continues to live on.
Performers include William Pratesi as Jesus, Cori Menzies, Madison Ann McGrew, Emily Grace, Tad Kincade as Judas, Mayra Rivera, Timothy Torres, Tiana Sandh and Manolo Hernandez.
“The goal of the Clermont Performing Arts Center always has been to elevate the already thriving local arts community in Lake County – and we are doing just that with this production of ‘Godspell,’” arts and events manager Chris Dudeck said. “The Moonlight Players have been a staple in the Clermont community for many years, and we cannot wait for everyone to see the talent that lives right here in our backyard.”
Performances will be 8 p.m. April 16; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 17; and 3 p.m. April 18 at the CPAC’s Black Box Theater. Each performance is limited to 100 tickets to allow for adequate social distancing. Performers will use clear face shields to allow for lip reading by audience members. Attendees are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Purchase tickets at www.ClermontPAC.com or 352-394-4800. Learn more about the Moonlight Players at www.MoonlightPlayers.com.