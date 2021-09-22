The Lake and Sumter County Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) recently donated $1,000 to the Smiles for Veterans Dental Fund, furthering support to help U.S. military veterans with costs associated with dental services.
The fund was established in 2018 as a collaboration between Langley Health Services, the Rotary Club of The Villages–Evening, the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning), Summer Glen Veteran Club, Sunshine State Veterans Fund and community members.
To date, more than 180 veterans in Sumter, Citrus and Marion counties have received more than 425 dental procedures through the service.
“This effort is truly a blessing to the veterans that need it,” said Navy veteran and Rotary Club of the Villages-Evening director Dusty Rhodes, who is also a MOAA member.
MOAA is the nation’s largest association of military officers, open to active duty, retired and former officers from all military services. One of MOAA’s main interests is the wellbeing of all current and former members of the military, especially low-income veterans.
MOAA is the first military-related club to donate to the Dental Fund.
Any organization interested in supporting this effort can contact Jim Bodenner at 616-866-8180. Information can also be found at www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.