While it may seem a cliche, if there is one thing about heroes — true heroes — it’s that they themselves do not look upon what they have done as heroic. To them, they are just “doing their job.”
The truth is otherwise, as will be demonstrated in the following articles on Daniel Keel and Kurt Schindele. Incidentally, the two heroes met each other briefly at the March 8 City of Clermont City Council meeting, in which each participated in separate ceremonies.
Enjoy reading.
‘I simply was in the right place at the right time’
That’s basically all U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Chief Petty Officer Kurt Schindele had to say.
That was Oct. 16, 2021, the last day of the Sanford Air Show, where he and other cadets had been volunteering. It was the end of a hot day and the last air show had just concluded. Then a call on the radio came in. A person had collapsed somewhere on the grounds.
Immediately, Schindele and his father, Gary, who is an advisor with the cadets, immediately rushed into action to determine where this had occurred. The two went in separate directions.
“As we were searching, another lady collapsed,” said Kurt, who witnessed a middle-aged woman collapse on the ramp of a C-5 Galaxy plane. He immediately sprung into action.
He directed U.S. Navy personnel to block off the entrance of the plane, to create space to care for the woman. Observing several spectators videotaping, he asked them to cease, to preserve the privacy of the victim.
Once those were secured, he contacted his father about the incident. His father thought his son was informing him that Kurt had located the first person, which was quickly dispelled.
At the same time Kurt was on his way securing medical responders. Once they were on the scene, he shifted his attention to providing crowd control. He also assisted by directing others military members — active duty personnel, incidentally — to secure the scene.
A short while later, the woman was revived.
“She didn’t have to go to the hospital,” said Gary Schindele, who added that it had been an extremely hot day and that dehydration possibly caused her to collapse.. “She was able to go home with her husband.
Several weeks ago, the younger Schindele was awarded a Meritorious Recognition Ribbon. In the citation, signed by Captain William Malloy, USNSCC, it read:
“CPO Schindele’s professionalism, commitment and devotion to duty reflect great credit upon himself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the Navy League, the United States Coast Guard, and the United States Navy.”
While honored with the recognition, Kurt Schindele still doesn’t consider himself a hero or what he did heroic by any stretch of the imagination.
“I didn’t save anyone’s life,” he said. “I simply was in the right place at the right time.”
City declares a day of recognition in honor of Tuskegee Airman Daniel Keel
By STEVE STEINER
ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
By MARIA PARENTI
Correspondent
A special honor was bestowed upon Daniel Keel at the March 8 Clermont City Council Meeting,
A resident of Clermont since 1998, Daniel Keel, who turns 100 in September, was presented with a proclamation, one in which Mayor Tim Murry declared that March 17 would be recognized as Tuskegee Airmen Recognition Day.
Born September 1922 in Mineola N.Y., and raised in South Carolina and Massachusetts, Keel’s involvement with the military began while he was a student at Boston Latin School, where he attained the rank of Second Lt. in his JROTC regiment.
Following graduation in 1941, he then attended Northeastern University in Boston, where he majored in aeronautical engineering. In 1943 he was drafted into the U.S. Army-Air Force as an aviation cadet.
He eventually became one of the nearly 1,000 Blacks who made up the now-famous Tuskegee Airmen battalion. In his time there Keel was one of only three Black officers who earned a Triple Airman rating during. His ratings were:
Twin Engine Navigator (earned in 1944)
Aerial Bombadier
Basic Single Engine
Following the mayor’s recitation of Keel’s military career and proclamation declaration, the audience gave him a standing ovation.
After the ceremony at city hall, and accepting the greetings from friends and well-wishers, Keel expressed his gratitude and appreciation.
“This has been a great day,” said Keel. “It’s good to know people still care and do remember.”
HOW THE HONOR CAME ABOUT
It may have been too late to include in this past February’s Black History Month, but Annette Dicks was determined not to let this opportunity to honor Daniel Keel slip away.
On several occasions in the past, Keel, who was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen of World War Two, had been the guest speaker at the local chapter of The National Council of Negro Women-Florida.
According to Dicks, Keel’s presentations were colorful and very informative, and she felt he should be honored.
“I spoke with our president since nothing had been done during Black History Month, and she said to go ahead and see what could be done,” said Dicks, whose idea was to involve the city government.
With the blessing of Carole Davis, the chapter president, Dicks got in contact with Mayor Tim Murry, who was enthusiastic about honoring Keel. The only drawback was that it would have to wait until the March 8 city council meeting.
ABOUT DANIEL KEEL
In a biographic release issued by a daughter, Deborah Keel, following his retirement from military service in 1946 and returned to Massachusetts. Keel obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot’s license. He dreamed he could continue his passion for flying. However, it wouldn’t be until the 1960s before Blacks were hired by the commercial airlines.
He instead became a master electrician and commercial contractor, all while he and his wife Barbara (who passed away several years ago) raised eight children before retiring.
He moved to Clermont in 1999, where he and Barbara were joined by several of the children.
“We’re a tight-knit family and we wanted to be with our parents,” said Deborah Keel, who accompanied her father at the March 8 city council meeting.
ADDITIONAL HONOR
During March 2007 and with other then-surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Keel traveled to Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., to accept from President George W. Bush, and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow.