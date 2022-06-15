When Keri Caridi joined Clermont’s Lake County Rowing Association, she encouraged her teenage daughter Olivia to join with her.
Olivia, 14, was partly home schooled and unlike before COVID, she struggled to make friends and she was spending too much time indoors. At first she resisted – but when she finally caved in and joined, she was so glad that she did.
“Lake County Rowing Association has been the best thing to happen to Olivia,” Keri Caridi said. “She has made a lot of friends, she’s very active and she loves the team atmosphere. Plus, it’s something we can do together. It’s a wonderful club to be a part of.”
As a teenager herself, Caridi, a Central Florida native, had the chance to join a rowing team at her high school in Winter Garden. Even though she desperately wanted to join, she didn’t. It’s something she regrets to this day.
“I was intimidated,” she said. “The kids were all so dedicated. They had a lot of camaraderie and I was afraid I wouldn’t fit in.”
Two summers ago, Caridi decided the time was right to step out of her comfort zone. The world was dealing with COVID and Keri, who was used to spending time outdoors, needed something more in her life. A friend, Dana Kelly, vice president of Lake County Rowing Association, encouraged her to join.
Begun in 2011, the association, based in its own boat house on Lake Minneola, has gone from strength to strength in recent years. What started with just 30 members now has more than 140 members, and the club is growing at a faster rate than any other rowing club in Florida.
However, due to COVID restrictions, everyone rows in single boats rather than traditional eight-man vessels and Caridi fell in love with the sport and the people.
“I loved the fact that people of all ages, shapes and sizes and levels of fitness were there,” said Caridi. “It was not intimidating. There were moms, dads and grandmas from 25 to 70 years old.
“Everyone was supportive and I found that this was an area of no judgment. I realized that this was the perfect environment for Olivia,” she said. “COVID had hit Olivia hard emotionally and socially. She and her sister Ryan had spent months at home and her mental health had plummeted. I didn’t want her to feel isolated anymore.”
Olivia eventually joined in January 2021 and she hasn’t looked back since. She’s a poster girl for the club and for the sport and she said she’s so thankful she decided to join.
“It’s my second home. “I have made so many good friends and I am fitter than I’ve ever been,: Olivia said. “Most of all it is fun. We have a lot of team building activities, so it’s not just hard work. The coaches are friendly and encouraging. I love every minute I’m there.
Olivia went on to state she is very competitive and loves going to the regattas.
“We’ve competed in Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville; I’m hoping to compete with my mom, too, one day.”
Kelly said that the club, which recently welcomed a visit from the University of Michigan’s Women’s Rowing team on its way to a major competition in Sarasota, said LCRA is particularly open to new youth members. Right now, middle and high-school aged kids can join but they are looking to include fifth graders, too.
“We piloted an elementary learn to row experience earlier this year and it was completely full,” said Kelly. “So we are hoping to expand our program to include fifth graders in the future.
There currently are 40 middle school students and 31 high school students who regularly row. It has proven to be an entryway into college, as well.
“We are extremely proud of our youth program and the number of young athletes who have received full ride scholarships to row in college,” Kelly said. “Historically, rowing has been perceived as an elitist sport and we want to change that!
To achieve that, she and others are working hard with community partners and the school systems to bring awareness of the sport and encourage youth to explore rowing.
This summer, the LCRA is encouraging young people to try out the sport with a series of “Summer Learn to Row Camps.”
The camps are open to students grades 3 to 12 and no experience is needed.
The cost of the camp, which runs from from 8.30–10.30 a.m., Monday-Friday, is $99 per week. The last session will be July 25-29.
TO LEARN MORE
The Lake Clermont Rowing Association is located at 1050 Victory Way.
For more information on the youth programs and camps, contact Matt Outlaw, youth head coach, at 321-446-2615. For adult programs, contact Keith Young, adult head coach, at 407-492-7125.