Editor’s note: All names have been changed.
Michelle has seen first-hand the long-term effects that abortion can have on a woman. Her mom and two sisters all had abortions and all regret having had the procedure, so much so that their decisions are still affecting their lives to this day.
Michelle, who lives in Clermont, is married with four children, and is pro-life, had her family’s permission to share their stories to show why she is against abortion.
“My mother had her first abortion in 2010 when she was 32. She was a single parent, with five children, struggling like many families to make ends meet. She wanted the best for her children — three girls, two boys — and she was willing to do anything to provide for them.
Sadly, she became a prostitute and her unplanned pregnancy was with a client who didn’t want protected sex.
“She found out when she was around 9 weeks gone — I was 11 at the time and she didn’t tell us, I only found out later, Michelle said. “My mom had the abortion because she couldn’t afford the kids she had got, let alone another mouth to feed.”
“Mom fell pregnant again in 2012. She told me that she had been pregnant and had an abortion,” said Michelle. “I didn’t understand why she wouldn’t want another baby when there were five of us already/ I was too young to understand. I would have been excited to have another brother or sister.”
Michelle then stated her mother had a third abortion, possibly in 2019.
“I think that there were more abortions that she hasn’t told us about and its only years later that her decisions are really affecting her life and the lives of her sisters,” said Michelle. “She feels such an incredible guilt that she had the terminations and it manifests itself in her drinking.
The family has tried to get her help but the mother won’t have it. They have told her they have forgiven her for everything, but it’s not enough. The fear is her mother can’t accept anybody’s help and doesn’t know whether that’s part of her guilt.
“What I do know is that her decisions have affected all us siblings, particularly my two sisters,” said Michelle. “My older sibling, Grace, got pregnant at the age of 15 with twins and my mom talked her into getting an abortion, telling her that she was too young for kids.
Grace has since had a daughter and she can’t connect with her, perhaps stemming from guilt over her lost babies.
“My other sister, Hope, was dating a guy when she became pregnant, but she decided to have an abortion very early on, without even telling any of us,” said Michelle. “I think she too felt too young to have a child.”
That same year, December 2021, she had a full hysterectomy after a routine doctor’s visit found out that she had cervical cancer.
“Now she can’t have kids. It’s such a terribly sad situation. She feels a lot of regret and remorse because she can’t have kids now when she could have had a healthy baby. My heart bleeds for her,” said Michelle. “Her decision has forever changed her life and that’s so sad.”
As a result of her family’s decisions and seeing the effects abortion has had on their lives, Michelle is totally against abortions. Her mom and both sisters suffer from self-esteem issues and Hope has told her at times that since the hysterectomy she feels less of a woman.
“Their stories have made me hate abortion, but love my family even more. If anybody reading this is pregnant and they don’t know what to do, please know that there are options. All you have to do is to ask for help and it is there,” she said. “The long-term emotional and physical effects are so great compared to having a baby.
“There are many resources available for a pregnant woman who doesn’t know what to do. I sought help from a pregnancy center when I was pregnant, afraid and worried I wouldn’t be able to financially provide for my child,” Michell said in conclusion. “Now I have four, so I am proof that there are choices. Abortion isn’t always the answer.”