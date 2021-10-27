The holiday season is known to be a difficult period for those who have lost loved ones, as well as have encountered losses of other kinds.
Often, one is either alone (or feels alone, despite the presence and well-meaning intentions of others) following such losses.
This is why St. Faustina Catholic Church’s Bereavement and Consolation Ministry is inviting people in those situations — as well as those who know someone in that situation — to please attend a presentation open to the public that it is hosting at 10 a.m., Nov. 6 for “Mourning Loss during the Holiday Season.”
INTERESTED?
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Glenbrook Commons
1714 U.S. 27
Masks not mandatory, but preferred. Please call 352-515-9297, ext. 102 for more information, or visit: www.stfaustina.org