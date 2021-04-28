April 8, Chip Hawthorne of Main Street Mower, a local mower dealership, drove a lawn mower from one side of the state to the other. His goal in what he called a “mowathon” was to raise funds for West Orange Habitat for Humanity.
“We were so excited to work with Chip on this unique fundraising event,” said West Orange Habitat for Humanity communications manager Ashley Garrett.
As of last week, more than $11,000 had been raised – and the donation drive continues at GoFundMe.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/florida-man-drives-mower-across-the-state.