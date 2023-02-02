Minneola’s second consecutive “Murals on the Trail Art Festival” shared live entertainment; music; vendors, art demonstrations; food trucks; and arts & crafts took place Jan. 21 to the delight of many.
The day started on a fun note with a 5K foam race, and continued throughout with numerous day-long activities.
Among the highlights of the day was the unveiling of the first 16 of 20 art trail murals.
One of the newest murals was created by Amy O’Malley, who was inspired to share her creation with an eclipse of nature that escapes into the magic of life.
“I truly enjoy my own walks and runs through this beautiful new art trail,” said O’Malley.
Another artist who participated is Daryl Black, whose mural is entitled “One Heart.”
“I designed this mural because our community really is one heart of love,” he said. ”The big rainbow in my mural symbolizes reaching out to those around us with the one heart for us to hold and to become part of our community.”
The murals are the project of Minneola Artworx, a group of local arts advocates whose mission is to create an arts scene that brings communities together and encourages the growth of local businesses in Minneola. It is supported and funded by public and private partnerships.
The mural project is a projected three part endeavor, with the next event planned for March.
“We are really very excited to bring our Minneola Art Festival back to our community for a second year. We always look forward to seeing the community come together to help us promote the arts here in Minneola,” said supervising committee member Lisa Jones.
ABOUT MINNEOLA ARTWORX AND THE MURALS
The mission of the Murals On The Trail project is to help bring Minneola and the South Lake Communities together as well as to beautify the Minneola 27 underpass, thus reducing the potential for unwanted graffiti at this site.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
website: www.MinneolaArtworx.org
or: Josephine Dix (with the Minneola Library)
352-432-3921, ext 380
email: jdix@minneola.us