What do you get when you add together great food, a true passion for helping the food insecure and others facing difficult burdens, and an extreme desire to share one’s good fortune to others in need?
The answer is Muse Bar & Bistro.
Founder Aaron Straub has spent a lifetime in the hospitality business and has had the good fortune and luck to be able to see his dream come to fruition. With a soft opening last Tuesday and a grand opening this past Saturday, Aaron and his co-founders, Jennifer Powers, Jennifer Chicoracki and Chef Bob Statler, introduced Clermont’s newest dining experience, Muse Bar & Bistro.
I visited with Aaron while he and his staff were preparing for the opening. The restaurant is bright and cheerful with a long bar that looks directly into the working kitchen. Aaron wants his customers to be able to watch as food is prepared. There is a wonderful outside seating area equipped with TVs and fans.
Being a foodie, I carefully studied the menu. It includes great appetizers and salads, entrees from grouper to shrimp and grits, and an aged ribeye. I cannot wait for my wife and I to try Muse for the first time.
However, the restaurant and the food are only one part of the story. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays. Not to give the staff a well-deserved break, but to feed the food insecure. Every Monday. For free. Those less fortunate folks can drop by, socialize, and feed on the Chef’s choice of the week. Every Monday. For free.
Aaron has decided to hire two people who need a chance to get on or get back on track. He will hire two people at a time, train them, help them to interview for other jobs with companies Aaron has relationships with. Then, he’ll start the process all over again.
His first two hires are a woman who needs to re-enter the community after years of abuse and a man with high functioning autism. Aaron has created a foundation that will cover the costs of the Monday food service program and a community food bank.
Aaron’s partners will receive a salary from the restaurant, but Aaron will not. He wants everything possible to go back into the programs he has created. Helping the less fortunate is something we should all think about daily.
Karl Wurzbach is the publisher of The News Leader. His email address is kwurzbach@clermontnewsleader.com