I had an appointment, later in the morning in Tampa. I was heading down I-4 listening to the radio when the first plane hit. I wasn’t sure what I was hearing as the news broke. I called home for more information, learned more but continued on to my meeting. I was almost there anyway.
By then, the news was breaking and rumors were spreading equally fast. My clients wondered why I was there…but the news was still very fresh. They ushered me into a conference room and said they may cancel the meeting. I looked out from maybe the 15th floor to the roof of the next building and a policeman was already up there walking the perimeter with his automatic rifle.
The rumors that spread as quickly as the breaking news was that terrorists were targeting business centers in cities around the country. I remember backing away from the window just in case. My meeting was cancelled after not more than a 10 minute wait; the tension was oppressive.
SIDE NOTE
A co-worker was on a flight from Maine to Boston early that morning. He was on the flight bringing Mohammad Atta to Boston before Atta piloted his plane into the World Trade Center.
It wasn’t so much that he was on the same plane, but that my co-worker chatted up Atta either before or after the flight. Said Atta showed no anxiety. Acted like any other traveler…I’m sure my co-worker wished him a good day not knowing.
Over the next several days, my co-worker had many conversations with the FBI. Other co-workers were stranded away from home; the lucky ones found rental cars for marathon drives back home.
