Unless someone is told, most people would be hard pressed believing Nancy Guido is now 101 years old. Her smile and her attitude belie her physical age.
Her hearing is remarkable, although she does need someone speaking to her to lean in if that person is wearing a mask. She is also physically active and works out during the week, keeping her trim and fit figure one that leaves others envious.
Perhaps most importantly, she has her wits about her that would put people two-thirds (and more) her age to shame and she can reel off memories and observations many may have long forgotten or never even knew.
For example, when Nancy Guido was growing up in Fort Lee, N.J., a number of things didn’t exist.
“I came here when I was eight years old,” she said. “The George Washington Bridge wasn’t there when I was growing up.”
(The bridge would be completed in 1931 and at the time it was the longest suspension bridge. It linked Fort Lee to New York City.)
Guido, who became a resident of The Madison Senior Living and Assisted Memory Facility slightly more than two years ago recounted where she lived.
“After I finished school I lived in West New York, and after I married I lived in Saddle Brook until I moved here,” said Guido. (Editor’s note: Despite its name, West New York is a town in New Jersey.)
To honor Guido on her 101st birthday, the staff and residents held a party for her starting at 3 p.m. In addition to the usual: birthday cake, light appetizers and beverages, there was a surprise that proved to be enormously popular: a foam factory.
Being that Guido was the guest of honor, Lifestyles Director Debra Sell took Guido by the hand and led her through a mounting pile of white foam. Others then followed, some not so willingly, while others couldn’t wait their turn to plow through the foam.
“I still need more people to go through the foam,” Sell said to a number of those who chose to remain cool and comfortable inside the lobby.
According to Nelson Zayas, marketing director at Madison, stated that Guido is the oldest living resident, but there are some not too far behind.
“We have a few in their late 90s,” he said. “But the average age for most is 86-87.”