This past September, Sarah Echavarria and Lyla Langley received an invitation and a trip of a lifetime when they were invited to the NASA Langley Research Center. (The latter is no known relation to the person for whom the research center was named in honor of, aviation pioneer Samuel Pierpont Langley),
The research center focuses on what is termed “Atmospheric Protocol”, and the two students, who attend Montverde Academy (ninth grade and seventh grade, respectively), had been invited to join in the celebration of the one millionth satellite match by Marlie Colon Robles, project scientist for NASA GLOBE Clouds.
“That identifies clouds, altitude, opacity and ground cover while at the same time satellites provide information from space,” said Dr. Caryn Long, the girls’ teacher.
The information on the ground is provided by citizens and then compared to what a satellite reports. The purpose is to provide data to scientists to verify, especially factors possibly contributing to global warming.
The two students were selected by Long due to their interest, as attested to by Long.
“In sixth grade NASA came to Montverde Academy,” said Echavarria of Marlie Colon Robles,who came to the school. “I was really intrigued by what she was saying.”
So, too, was Langley.
“I saw how this project can help so many people,” said Langley. She added she is concerned about global warming. Also, participating in this event was also a way she could give back to the community.
The experience lasted three days, with the first day (Sept. 12) arriving at the research center, the second day (Sept. 13) being the main day, and returning the third day (Sept. 14).
The second day began waking up at 7:30 a.m., and then going to the facility, where they were given a tour, as well as hearing speakers discuss various aspects of the programs, research and work performed. A highlight for the two students was the “maker space,” where prototypes are made via computer.
One of the exciting aspects was that each student got to wear NASA-related gear.
It was also a reunion of sorts for Echavarria.
“I had met her in sixth grade and it was nice to see her again,” she said, speaking of Colon Robles.
For their part, while their participation was minimal in certain respects, nevertheless it made an impression.
“I personally felt I was doing something big,” said Echavarria.
The experience, each added, has provided them insights about themselves and what they might as careers. Both plan on pursuing studies in science.
“I do like science and want to go into science as a career,” said Langley.
For her it is possible she may explore the field of neuroscience. Echavarria is considering cardiology.
What is NASA GLOBE Clouds
GLOBE Observer Clouds is an app-based tool to help document what is seen in the sky. Once the app has been downloaded and an account created, the Clouds tool (including the Clouds Wizard) will guide a person through the observation process.
Required data includes providing location, reporting on overall cloud cover and surface conditions that can impact satellite observations. Optional (but very useful) data include cloud types, cloud opacity, sky conditions and visibility, then taking photos of what is being seen in the sky.
Even a basic observation without optional elements is valuable. For more details about how to take observations, including tips and tricks, additional tutorials beyond what is in the app, and frequently asked questions about how to observe, visit the Taking Observations page. Its Resource Library includes additional activities, references, videos and book lists.
STUDENT RESEARCH
In addition to research done by professional scientists, because GLOBE Observer is part of The GLOBE Program, which is active in thousands of schools across the world, citizen scientists are strengthening science education by providing data for student research.
WHY ARE OBSERVATIONS IMPORTANT
Clouds are a major component of the Earth’s system that reflect, absorb, and scatter sunlight and infrared emissions from Earth. This affects how energy passes through the atmosphere.
Different types of clouds have different effects, and the amount of cloud cover is also important. Clouds can change rapidly, so frequent observations are useful to track these changes.
Such observations are able to see change over time and help with interpretation of satellite cloud data. Learn more about the science of clouds, and how NASA studies them, on the Clouds Science page.
SATELLITE MATCHING
Clouds observations matched to satellite overpasses are especially helpful. Within the app, a person can check the timing of satellite flyovers for one’s location, and set notifications to remind oneself to go make an observation. Learn more about satellite matching of your observations on the Clouds Science page.