Wed., Oct. 7, is the fifth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day. Visit the Clermont Police Department at these locations:
• 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Papa’s Diner, 626 E. Highway 50
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Foxtail Coffee Co., 200 S. Highway 27
• 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Golden Hills Roasters at Montrose Street Market, 795 W. Montrose St.
This nationwide program reinforces good relations between community and local law enforcement agencies. The public gets to talk with local Clermont police officers and ask questions, voice concerns and meet officers in their neighborhoods.