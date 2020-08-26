The National Parks Service is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with an exhibit and curriculum for their museum. Nicole DeLuca, Upper School Social Studies teacher at Montverde Academy, was chosen to create a student curriculum and teacher’s guides for grades 2-12 to enhance the exhibit. Madelyn Moore a 2020 Montverde Academy graduate, is working as an intern on the project with her. Their work will be used by teachers across the country whose classes are learning about Yosemite National Park and the women’s movement.
DeLuca spent nine years working as a park ranger with the National Park Service. During her tenure, she worked with Laura Goforth, branch chief of education at Yosemite National Park, who brought the project to her attention.
“This is a dream opportunity that combines my passion for nature and the National Parks with my interest in teaching and women’s studies,” said DeLuca. “My past experience is valuable in creating lessons that combine my park knowledge and experience with the 19th Amendment material.”
“Through her project, Nicole is exploring the impact of the 19th Amendment on the women of Yosemite National Park from historic times to the modern day,” said Goforth. “Indigenous women, female park rangers and women visiting the park have been impacted by the legislation that gave women the right to vote.”
A digital exhibit on the NPS website opened this month, and in-person viewing at the Yosemite Valley Museum is slated to begin in May 2021. The online exhibit can be accessed at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/looking-beyond-the-19th-amendment.htm.