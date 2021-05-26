It’s National Safe Boating Week, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission suggests boaters check out MyFWC.com/Boating for boating safety tips.
“National Safe Boating Week is May 22–28, and we want to encourage boaters to boat safely while enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC’s Boating and Waterways section leader. “Reminding people to be safe and slow down is our top priority. Nothing can ruin an enjoyable and memorable experience on the water faster than a boating accident.”
Boaters are encouraged to wear life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers and penalties for operating a vessel while impaired. According to FWC boating accident statistics, almost half of all reportable boating accidents in 2020 were due to collisions, and 44% of those collisions were attributed to operator inattention or improper lookout.
“Life-changing tragedies often happen because individuals choose to operate a boat while distracted or, worse yet, impaired. Those tragedies are preventable,” said Beaton. “FWC law enforcement officers will be doing their part to ensure the safety of Florida’s recreational boaters.”
To report people who are boating dangerously, call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text Tip@MyFWC.com.
For a copy of the 2020 Boating Accident Statistical Report, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and select “Safety & Education” and “Boating Accidents.”