May 16–22 is National Safe Boating Week, and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 43 in Lake County reminds everyone to always boat responsibly. Know the safety rules of the water before taking out your boat. Always wear a Coast Guard Approved Lifejacket when on the water — remember, it floats, you don’t. And always make sure your boat has all the required safety equipment on board. Flotilla 43 wants everyone to have a safe, happy fun time on the water. In recognition of the week, Flotilla 43 also supports Wear Your Lifejacket to Work Day on Friday, May 15. For more boating safety information, visit cgaux.org.