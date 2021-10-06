The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, based in Baltimore, Md., and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of California-based Niagara Bottling, partnered Sept. 28-Oct. 1 to provide two Lake County schools with new equipment and improvements to community spaces; Niagara Bottling has a facility in Groveland.
On Sept. 28-29, the two organizations were at South Lake High School, 15600 Silver Eagle Road, Groveland, providing new equipment and improvements to the school’s weight room, Eagle Park Food Pantry and dance studio; the latter better known as the motion room.
Staff from the Ripken Foundation were joined by volunteers from Niagara Bottling and representatives from the school district. On Sept. 28 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. they assembled new equipment and hung new signage.
“We basically finished the weight room in one day,” said Scott Swinson, the project manager with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation/Niagara Cares.
The room itself essentially was bare, save weights, but by the time the crew and volunteers finished, it was not recognizable from what it first looked like. Fresh paint and heavy duty carpeting covered walls and floor. The equipment sparkled.
“Most of the weight equipment was in good shape, so we didn’t have to replace it,” Swinson said. That allowed for the remaining funds to be redirected to the motion room and school pantry.
By late afternoon Sept. 29, workers and volunteers were putting the finishing touches to the dance/motion room, attaching TRX straps to the wall. Those are exercise straps used in suspension training that allow for a wide range of motions and exercises.
The Eagle Park Food Pantry, which is open to students only, was completely overhauled, as its shelves were on the verge of collapse. As he spoke, volunteers were restocking the shelves.
As part of the project, coaches and student athletes were led through a clinic training in their newly upgraded spaces.
This event is part of an ongoing partnership between Niagara Cares and the Ripken Foundation, focused on improving community spaces and encouraging people to make healthy choices.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
“Each year the foundation chooses three schools from across all 50 United States,” said Swinson. The purpose of the project is promoting good health and nutrition.
When a school area is selected, the foundation approaches the school system and asks if it is interested. From there, if the answer is yes, project managers and crew approach administrators at the school selected. Often those approached are those in phys ed and/or nutrition.
“We ask what can we do,” said Swinson. “We’ll do anything we can do to make it happen.”
