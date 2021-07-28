Pamela Adams, of Groveland, wanted more than an ordinary yard around her house. She wanted to reduce the turf grass by approximately 90%, as well as and eliminate irrigation as well as the use of pesticides and fertilizers.
The result has led to her being the 2021 recipient of the Florida Native Plant Society Annual Residential Native Landscape Award.
She started her native plant yard transformation in 2014 and now her yard currently boasts 64 thriving native plant species are present: 27 wildflowers, five vines, four ground covers, five grasses, 18 shrubs and five trees — a total of 584 plants in all.
Some of her plants, such as dune flowers, are self-seeding and bloom almost year-round. Others provide shade for all the species that visit her yard, including two gopher tortoises that have established burrows.
With the help of Green Isle Gardens, native landscape consultants based in Groveland, Adams’s garden has become what she envisioned, which led to her award in the single family home category.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Visit: FNPS@gmail.com