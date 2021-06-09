Recent Montverde Academy graduate Jacob Williamson earned a scholarship to join the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps and is set to attend Auburn University, where he plans to major in civil engineering.
The scholarship covers the cost of his collegiate education at Auburn up to $200,000. Following the completion of his degree and training program, he will join the U.S. Navy to serve five years upon graduation to give back to the program.
Nearly 4,000 high school seniors apply for the scholarship each year, and 30 percent of applicants receive scholarships.
“Jacob is a very talented young man with a bright future,” said Chris Spaulding, MVA director of lacrosse. “He is a great athlete, student, teammate and most of all human being!”
Jacob will join fellow Montverde Academy graduates and lacrosse teammates Michael Mattioli and Caleb Sheyda in attending college on military scholarships. The two are heading to the Merchant Marine Academy and the Naval Academy, respectively.